Docs Ireland to host ‘Derry Days’ celebration

Eamonn McCann during the 1988 episode of Channel 4’s ‘After Dark’ which will be screened during Docs Ireland at Queen’s Film Theatre on Sunday 29 August.

The mini season opens with ‘After Image: Margo Harkin’, an exclusive interview by Rose Baker with the Derry-born award-winning filmmaker. Highlights of Margo’s work include ‘Hush-a-Bye Baby’, ‘12 Days in July’ and ‘Bloody Sunday – A Derry Diary’. The interview will be available to watch online via the festival website from August 25-29.

‘Derry Day’ continues on Sunday 29 August with two back-to-back documentary screenings. The first is the ‘The Long Note’, an experimental and forensic study by the English, Turner Prize-nominated artist Helen Cammock about the role of women in the civil rights movement in the city. The second screening will show an interview from Channel 4’s iconic ‘After Dark’ series from 1988 with Eamonn McCann. Entitled ‘Derry 68: Look Back in Anger?’ the discussion covers civil rights, Irish politics and other issues that have impacted on society in both Derry and across the island. Following the screening, Eamonn will take audience questions during a moderated Q&A.

Director of Docs Ireland, Michele Devlin said: “Derry is our sister city, and we want to take a moment to celebrate some of its finest citizens at this year’s Docs Ireland. We look forward to welcoming audiences to celebrate the city with us on 29 August and to celebrating people like Eamonn McCann, Margo Harkin, and the women of the Civil Rights Movement, who contributed so much to the city’s history.”

