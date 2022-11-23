They are one of a number of exciting new crafters who have signed up for the festive event which returns after a three year absence from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27.

The business is still in its first year and has proved a major hit with dog owners looking for nutritious and healthy treats for their pets.

Kerona’s artisan healthy products are natural and contain no additives or preservatives.

Doganic Barkery proprietor Kerona Hasson.

They are ethically packaged with 100% biodegradable products.

“I have always had a love of baking for humans and found it was a great way to relax,” explained Kerona who herself owns three Miniature Dachshunds, Scooby –Doo, Mr Darcy and little Tilly.

“When I looked at the contents of the dog treats for my first dog Mr Darcy, whom I got 12 years ago, I could see they were full of processed food and meat derivatives so I wanted to make him something that was clean and had no additives or preservatives.

“I would not feed my dogs something I would not eat myself.

Some of the Doganic Barkery treats which will be available at the Craft Fair.

“I decided to start making his snacks from scratch so I knew exactly what was going into them.

“A few years ago I took a career break and one of my neighbours last year suggested taking it to the next level and launching my own business.

“My first local market was White Oaks but now I am taking part in other local markets including the Walled City Markets in Guildhall Square and Coleraine Speciality Market.

Kerona’s range of treats include birthday cakes and various fruit, vegetable and nut based snacks.

Her Chamomile Bedtime Bites have proved particularly popular with dog owners whose pets experience anxiety.

“I wanted to produce something to help keep pets calm during periods of stress such as the fireworks season,” she explained.

“I did not want to give them tea so you can give them one in the evening to help them sleep.

“A lot of people come to me with their dogs ailments but I’m not a vet, I can share my own experience with dogs however. I love the interaction with the owners and of course the dogs as most markets are outside, this allows the dogs to pick their own bakes.

“I firmly believe your dogs are what you give them to eat - my oldest dogs are 12 and has very rarely been unwell.”

The Craft Fair will feature the cream of Derry and Strabane's local and regional craft under one roof in the Guildhall's Main Hall.

Doganic Barkery will be joined by a wide range of contemporary and traditional craft stalls featuring craft design makers and artisan food producers from across Ireland.

“I have had the opportunity of taking part in the Causeway Speciality Market in Coleraine on three occasions but the highlight to date has been the Foyle Maritime Festival,” she added.

“It was a baptism of fire and I was up baking the products through the night to meet the demand but I strive under pressure!

“I loved being able to connect with so many pet owners face to face and physically showcase the range.

“I have benefited from the experience and I can’t wait to put it into practise at the Craft Fair.”

Kerona will be exhibiting a number of festive themed gift ideas at the Guildhall including selection boxes and biscuits.

The Craft Fair will be another highlight in the short life of the business but she has exciting plans for the months and years ahead.

“I would love to have the products featured in shops, that would create its own challenges with supply but that would be the next level.

“My completed website should also open the business up to a much wider market.

“I have so many ideas for new products, the possibilities are endless so I hope there is plenty more to come.”

The Guildhall Craft Fair marks the start of a comprehensive Christmas programme in the City and District which includes the Christmas Lights Switch On in Strabane on Saturday November 26th and Derry on Sunday 27th.

Other highlights include the Mayor's Christmas Tea Dance, the Mayor's Magical Christmas Experience and the Christmas Winterland Market full details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about the Craft Fair and the list of traders visit derrystrabane.com/craftfair.

Updates and scheduling of Council's festive programming are at derrystrabane.com/Christmas.