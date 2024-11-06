Donald Trump set to return to the White House as President of the United States of America

Donald Trump was within touching distance of a return to the White House this morning just hours after polls closed, with the former President’s lead over Democratic rival Kamala Harris widening.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite predictions that it could take several days for the winner in the US election to be declared, overnight New York businessman Trump was declared the victor in numerous states.

As of 8am on Wednesday, many US networks were already calling the election in favour of the former President and Vice-President J.D. Vance, with the Republican party sitting on 266 seats – just 4 away from victory – to the Democrats’ 219.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a rally in Florida this morning as the declarations continued to roll in, Mr Trump, flanked by wife Melania, his children and vice president, also declared victory and referred to himself as the 47th President as well as the 45th.

To chants of ‘U S A’ from the crowds, Trump spoke of the victory as an “incredible movement like nobody has ever seen before”, and promised to “help our country heal”.

"We have a country that needs help and needs help very bady,” he said. “We are going to fix our borders, we’re going to fix everything about our country. We made history for a reason tonight and the reason is just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible and it is now clear we have achieved the most incredible… look what happened, is this crazy… political victory. Our country has never seen anything like this before.

"Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath. I will not rest until we deliver the strong, safe America that our children and you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to his former slogan, he said the victory will allow the Republican party to “make America great again”.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump dances off stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 04, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Referring to recent assassination attempts on his life, Trump added to cheers: “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason and that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness and now we are going to fulfil that mission together.”

It turned out to be a disappointing night for the Harris camp. Many had predicted Kamala Harris was set to make history as the first woman ever to hold the office of President. But those predictions looks set to have been far wide of the mark.

Some polotical commentators have pointed towards the US government supplying weapons to Israel and the slaughter in Gaza as having harmed the Democrats’ chances of getting people to turn out to vote, and others pointed to Joe Biden’s belated exit from the race which left only a short window for Harris’ campaign to make their mark and galvanise traditional and new voter bases to go to the polls.

British Prime Minisiter Keir Starmer was among the first to congratulate Trump on his victory.

"I look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” he said.