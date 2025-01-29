Donegal County Council publishes list of Community-based Emergency Hubs in county after Storm Éowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donegal County Council has confirmed a list of centres who have opened their premises to become Community Based Emergency Hubs.

Donegal County Council has been tasked by the Office of An Taoiseach to set up a Local Coordination Group in the County to address the needs of the most vulnerable in its communities who remain without electricity and water in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

The Local Coordination Group met on Monday, January 27 and again on Tuesday, January 28. The Group consists of representatives of the main response agencies in the County, as well as Local Partnership Companies, the Community and Voluntary Sector, representatives from Youth Services as well as services for Older People. The Groups includes the Council, ESB, Uisce Eireann, Department of Social Protection, HSE, Gardaí, Civil Defence, Alone amongst many others.

The Council has also set up a Community Response Support Helpline on 1800 832 015 from 9.00am to 4.30pm this week. The public can also reach them on their dedicated support email [email protected]

In addition to the above, the Council has been asked to support local communities, sporting clubs and other groups, who are willing to open their premises to provide essential services at this time to members of their communities who are in need of same. These services include Phone and IT Charging Facilities, Showers, Cooking Facilities and Laundry Facilities.

The council said that, to date, the response from groups across the County has been ‘remarkable.’

An interactive Map has been published on www.donegalcoco.ie with details of the centres that are available with opening times and facilities available etc.

Access to this Map is also available at:

The Council will continue to update these centres as further details becomes available.

The Local Coordination Group will meet again on Thursday afternoon to assess the situation at that time as they approach the weekend.

In Inishowen, the centres are as follows:

Spraoi agus Sport, Carndonagh F93AY6D.

Greencastle Community Centre, Greencastle F93VXA9.

Moville GAA, Moville F93YXD2.

Muff Community Development Co Op Ltd, Muff F93E032.

Sliabh Sneacht Centre, Drumfries F93K6PH

The Exchange, Buncrana F93FE09.

Inishowen Gateway, Buncrana F93PPH9.

Quigley's Point Community Centre, Quigley's Point F93R57X.

Centres across Donegal:

Aodh Ruadh GAA Club, Ballyshannon F94R8F7.

Bundoran Community Development CLG Bundoran F94RH33.

Bluestack Centre & Hostel, Drimarone F94C9YN.

Naomh Ultan, CLGDunkineely F94A977.

Frosses Hall Committee, Frosses F94E773.

Pobail Páirtíocht Iar Dheisceary, Dhún na nGall, Killybegs F94FYX2

Inver Community Centre Company Ltd by Guarantee Inver F94FVC0

Comharchumann Oileán Árainn MhórArranmore Island F92D286

Ardara GAA Ardara F94R2X5

Ionad Naomh Pádraig Bun Beag F92EH6N

Creeslough Community Association CLG Creeslough F92AD66

Cóiste Forbartha Éadan Fhionn FraoichGlenties F94PY54

GteicCarrigart F92W3P6

CLG na nDunaibhDownings F92YV40

Glenswilly GAAGlenswilly F92WP89

Old School Community Centre Kerrykeel F92W0DC

Cara house LetterkennyF92YA21

Letterkenny Community Centre CLGLetterkenny F92K060

Manorcunningham Community Development Association Manorcunningham F92W727

Craoibhin Community Enterprise Centre Termon F92TY09

Séan MacCumhaills GAA Club Ballybofey/Stranorlar F93E97E

CAKE Killygordon F93RWT3

Raphoe Town FC/Raphoe Community Sports Raphoe F93R6PP

Erne Enterprises Development Co CLG Ballyshannon F94T9RY

Dunfanaghy Community & Family Resource CLG Dunfanaghy F92VY13

Dolmen CentreNarin/Portnoo F94DN83

Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre Lifford F93WR22

Raphoe Family Resource Centre Raphoe F93V1NV

St Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre St. Johnston F93VHK7

Meenreagh Social Centre & Hostel Meenreagh F93CC44