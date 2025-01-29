Donegal County Council publishes list of Community-based Emergency Hubs in county after Storm Éowyn
Donegal County Council has been tasked by the Office of An Taoiseach to set up a Local Coordination Group in the County to address the needs of the most vulnerable in its communities who remain without electricity and water in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.
The Local Coordination Group met on Monday, January 27 and again on Tuesday, January 28. The Group consists of representatives of the main response agencies in the County, as well as Local Partnership Companies, the Community and Voluntary Sector, representatives from Youth Services as well as services for Older People. The Groups includes the Council, ESB, Uisce Eireann, Department of Social Protection, HSE, Gardaí, Civil Defence, Alone amongst many others.
The Council has also set up a Community Response Support Helpline on 1800 832 015 from 9.00am to 4.30pm this week. The public can also reach them on their dedicated support email [email protected]
In addition to the above, the Council has been asked to support local communities, sporting clubs and other groups, who are willing to open their premises to provide essential services at this time to members of their communities who are in need of same. These services include Phone and IT Charging Facilities, Showers, Cooking Facilities and Laundry Facilities.
The council said that, to date, the response from groups across the County has been ‘remarkable.’
An interactive Map has been published on www.donegalcoco.ie with details of the centres that are available with opening times and facilities available etc.
Access to this Map is also available at:
https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=70b8868021384f1a80a8e6d2453fe9da
The Council will continue to update these centres as further details becomes available.
The Local Coordination Group will meet again on Thursday afternoon to assess the situation at that time as they approach the weekend.
In Inishowen, the centres are as follows:
Spraoi agus Sport, Carndonagh F93AY6D.
Greencastle Community Centre, Greencastle F93VXA9.
Moville GAA, Moville F93YXD2.
Muff Community Development Co Op Ltd, Muff F93E032.
Sliabh Sneacht Centre, Drumfries F93K6PH
The Exchange, Buncrana F93FE09.
Inishowen Gateway, Buncrana F93PPH9.
Quigley's Point Community Centre, Quigley's Point F93R57X.
