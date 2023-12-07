A proposal has been made to bring relevant stakeholders together to make the Buncrana Christmas Market even bigger next year.

Councillors at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting hailed the success of the market and its organiser, Barry Doherty, which was held in Swan Park last weekend.

Sinn Fein Councillor Jack Murray highlighted how the ‘tremendous success’ of the market brought many people to the town and was organised ‘with minimal impact’ to the park.

He proposed that Donegal County Council now engage with all stakeholders, including Mr Doherty and bodies like Failte Ireland, Donegal Tourism, Inishowen Development Partnership, Go Visit Inishowen and local businesses and ‘plan for next December’.

Buncrana Christmas Market was a 'tremendous' success.

He said: “I formally propose this as I think it could deliver something huge for Buncrana and Inishowen, as people will spread throughout the peninsula.”

Colr Murray put on record his thanks to Mr Doherty and his team.

"I moved a motion in July to get support for a Christmas market there and it was too late to get public funding for it. Barry stepped in and did a fantastic job. Local businesses were very happy – there were lots of bed nights and footfall up the main street.

"Now we realise its potential I think we could start to plan bigger and could compete with the bigger Christmas markets. The scenic venue of Swan Park gives it a unique appeal.”

The proposal was seconded by Colr Rena Donaghey.

Colr Nicholas Crossan also supported the motion and stressed that the meeting with stakeholders needed to include Mr Doherty, to which Colr Murray agreed.

“We’re saying Barry and various stakeholders. If we went up the street with one wheelbarrow on Monday, there would be 10 going up on Wednesday. This man went out on a limb this year. He took a huge risk and pulled it off. He did a great job. I would agree if it’s with Barry, as he is the man who did it this year.”

Colr Murray said he agreed with this “100%.”