Staff at Staff at Doherty’s Centre Moville celebrate selling a winning National Lottery €1,000,500 winning National Lottery ticket for the Easter Weekend draw from left are Caoimhe Farren, Teresa Doherty, Eileen Breslin, Fran Whearty, National Lottery. Gerry Doherty, Store Owner, Justine McLaughlin, Fergal McDermott, Tina Gill, Martina McLaughlin and Brendan Doherty, Store manager . Photo Clive Wasson / Mac Innes Photography

The couple, who have not been named, came forward as the owners of the winning ticket, which was purchased at Doherty’s Centra in Moville, Co. Donegal.

One of the couple said: “I scanned our ticket on my phone straight after the draw and got the message to contact the National Lottery.

" We could see that our Raffle number was drawn so we knew that we could have at least won €500 but when we saw the shop announcement, we were fairly certain that it had to be us.

"It’s the first time I have ever said that a long Bank Holiday was too long as we spent it waiting eagerly for the Claims Department to reopen to confirm the win.”

“Easter has been a bit of a blur to be honest as this was in no way how we expected to be spending the past few days. I was terrified to let the ticket out of my sight all weekend so I kept it on me everywhere that I went. We’re still in total shock so we’ll have to let the win sink in before we make our plans.”

Speaking after the win was announced, shop owner Gerry Doherty said he was ‘absolutely delighted to get the call from the National Lottery’ to confirm that they sold the €1 million winning ticket.

