Donegal couple claims Moville's €1million Lotto win
The couple, who have not been named, came forward as the owners of the winning ticket, which was purchased at Doherty’s Centra in Moville, Co. Donegal.
One of the couple said: “I scanned our ticket on my phone straight after the draw and got the message to contact the National Lottery.
" We could see that our Raffle number was drawn so we knew that we could have at least won €500 but when we saw the shop announcement, we were fairly certain that it had to be us.
"It’s the first time I have ever said that a long Bank Holiday was too long as we spent it waiting eagerly for the Claims Department to reopen to confirm the win.”
“Easter has been a bit of a blur to be honest as this was in no way how we expected to be spending the past few days. I was terrified to let the ticket out of my sight all weekend so I kept it on me everywhere that I went. We’re still in total shock so we’ll have to let the win sink in before we make our plans.”
Speaking after the win was announced, shop owner Gerry Doherty said he was ‘absolutely delighted to get the call from the National Lottery’ to confirm that they sold the €1 million winning ticket.
" It’s absolutely life-changing for the winner but even for the store, this is a big year for us so it’s perfect timing for a big win. 2024 marks 40 years that the Doherty business has been in operation and 20 years that the store has been open too so this really gives us even more to celebrate. All of the staff here in store are delighted that one of our customers is now a millionaire and I am planning on putting the agent selling bonus to good use by throwing a big party for the entire team – it’s important to celebrate these things and what better excuse could there be!”
