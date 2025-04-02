Donegal Deputy Charles Ward highlights 'black and white' issue with insurance discs
The Donegal Deputy said that he has been contacted by many constituents waiting a long time for driving tests in Letterkenny, Donegal Town and Buncrana, and described the experience of one constituent whose test was immediately terminated because the insurance disc on the car was printed in black and white.
The 100% Redress Party TD stated: ‘It is unacceptable that most insurance companies now require customers to print their own discs, rather than posting them, most likely in a bid to cut costs. Most people are completely unaware of this colour printing requirement.’
Deputy Ward asked the Taoiseach whether the requirement expands beyond driving tests, asking: ‘If there was an accident, would a car with a black and white disc be legally insured?’
In response, the Taoiseach said that he would ask the Minister responsible to look into the issue.
