Donegal gets second biggest allocation of fund for helping new arrivals from Ukraine and other countries

Donegal has received the second highest allocation of funding under a scheme to support counties that have welcomed significant numbers of new arrivals from Ukraine and other countries.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:27 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 15:27 GMT
Joe O'Brien, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, this week confirmed Donegal had received €3.1 million under the €50 million community recognition fund, second only to Co. Kerry.

“The allocations varied across local authorities depending on the numbers of new arrivals located there, including both people from Ukraine and international protection applicants.

"The largest allocation was just over €4.4 million for County Kerry. The next highest was €3.1 million for County Donegal. The smallest allocation was €653,000 for County Longford,” he said.

People gather in Guildhall Square in March 2022 during a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 034People gather in Guildhall Square in March 2022 during a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 034
People gather in Guildhall Square in March 2022 during a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 034

Speaking in the Seanad this week Mr. O’Brien told Senators that the scheme was set up to recognise the ‘contribution being made by communities that have welcomed significant numbers of new arrivals from Ukraine and other countries’.

