Donegal gets second biggest allocation of fund for helping new arrivals from Ukraine and other countries
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joe O'Brien, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, this week confirmed Donegal had received €3.1 million under the €50 million community recognition fund, second only to Co. Kerry.
“The allocations varied across local authorities depending on the numbers of new arrivals located there, including both people from Ukraine and international protection applicants.
"The largest allocation was just over €4.4 million for County Kerry. The next highest was €3.1 million for County Donegal. The smallest allocation was €653,000 for County Longford,” he said.
Speaking in the Seanad this week Mr. O’Brien told Senators that the scheme was set up to recognise the ‘contribution being made by communities that have welcomed significant numbers of new arrivals from Ukraine and other countries’.