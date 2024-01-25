Donegal gets second biggest allocation of fund for helping new arrivals from Ukraine and other countries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe O'Brien, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, this week confirmed Donegal had received €3.1 million under the €50 million community recognition fund, second only to Co. Kerry.

“The allocations varied across local authorities depending on the numbers of new arrivals located there, including both people from Ukraine and international protection applicants.

"The largest allocation was just over €4.4 million for County Kerry. The next highest was €3.1 million for County Donegal. The smallest allocation was €653,000 for County Longford,” he said.

People gather in Guildhall Square in March 2022 during a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 034