Donegal listed as third most ‘liveable’ county in Ireland Liveability Index

Donegal has been listed as the third most ‘liveable’ county in the 26 counties in the latest Ireland Liveability Index.

The index scored counties on parameters that influence people’s decision to relocate to a particular place, including property prices, climate, natural amenities and proximity to a city.

Donegal scored 67 narrowly behind Wexford (68, second on the index) and Waterford (74, first).

“County Donegal ranks 3rd overall. It scores very highly for its natural amenities (in 2nd place just behind Co. Kerry) and also for cost of housing – it has the 3rd cheapest housing in the country.

"It is close to the facilities that Derry City has to offer and as a result ranks highly in the proximity to a city category (7th place). However, it comes near the bottom of the rankings for sunshine (23rd place),” the authors state.

The scores for natural amenity, proximity to city, sunshine and cost of housing were averaged to arrive at the overall score for each county.