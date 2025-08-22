Donegal Lotto winner planning well-deserved holiday after collecting €250,000

A Donegal Lotto player is planning a well-deserved holiday after winning €250,000.

The Lotto player visited Lottery HQ to collect his cheque after winning the Lotto Plus 2 top prize in the August 9 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Daly’s Topaz, Daly Brothers Retail Ltd, Lifford. “I was sitting outside enjoying my morning coffee when I scanned my ticket. ‘You’ve Won Big’ popped up on screen, I couldn’t believe it” he said.

“I paced the house in total shock and spent the past week worrying I’d lose my wallet for the first time in 20 years!” This Donegal player plans to enjoy a well-deserved holiday and support his nearest and dearest.

With tomorrow’s Lotto jackpot soaring to an estimated €16.5 million, reaching its highest level since 2021.

