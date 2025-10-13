Donegal player wins €500,000 in Daily Million draw

A Daily Million Plus player in Co. Donegal is celebrating a sweet Sunday surprise after matching all six numbers in the 2pm draw, winning an incredible €500,000.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Donegal player purchased their winning ticket on Friday, October 10, from Ardara Filling Station, Portnoo Road, Ardara.

The winning numbers in Sunday’s 2pm Daily Million Plus draw were: 9, 16, 24, 29, 32, 38, and the Bonus number was 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest win follows closely on the heels of another Donegal success, when a EuroMillions player won €241,123 on Tuesday, October 7.

A Donegal Daily Million player has collected €500,000.

Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “It’s another brilliant win for Donegal – congratulations to our Daily Million Plus winner! If you bought a ticket in Ardara, now’s the time to check it carefully. There’s a €500,000 prize, and it could be yours!”

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.

They should make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their life-changing prize in Lottery HQ.