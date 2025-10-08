Donegal winner scoops €241,123 EuroMillions prize
The Donegal player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw from Maple Burtonport Petrol Station, Crossroads, Burtonport.
The winning numbers in the October 7 EuroMillions draw were: 24, 39, 42, 43, 48, and the Lucky Stars were 5 and 8.
While there was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot worth €17,000,000, in total, over 31,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games, including the lucky Donegal winner.
Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “What fantastic news for one of our EuroMillions players in Donegal, huge congratulations to our winner! We’re now urging all players to check their tickets very carefully - you could be holding a winning ticket!”