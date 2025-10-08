Donegal winner scoops €241,123 EuroMillions prize

A EuroMillions player in Co. Donegal is celebrating a midweek windfall after matching five numbers and one Lucky Star in Tuesday night’s draw ( October 7), scooping a prize worth €241,123.

The Donegal player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw from Maple Burtonport Petrol Station, Crossroads, Burtonport.

The winning numbers in the October 7 EuroMillions draw were: 24, 39, 42, 43, 48, and the Lucky Stars were 5 and 8.

While there was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot worth €17,000,000, in total, over 31,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games, including the lucky Donegal winner.

Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “What fantastic news for one of our EuroMillions players in Donegal, huge congratulations to our winner! We’re now urging all players to check their tickets very carefully - you could be holding a winning ticket!”

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe. They should make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their life-changing prize in Lottery HQ.