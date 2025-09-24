Helen Nolan, co-founder and CEO of Spraoi agus Sport pictured in Carndonagh, Co Donegal. : Helen Nolan, CEO of Spraoi agus Spórt.

Inishowen’s Spraoi agus Spórt has once again been recognised on the national stage, with shortlisting in three categories of the Charity Excellence Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation, which has built a strong track record of innovation and impact in Inishowen, is nominated for Charity of the Year, Finance Team of the Year, and the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Hosted by the Charities Institute Ireland, the awards celebrate excellence across the sector and highlight the life-changing work of organisations and individuals nationwide. For Spraoi agus Spórt, the nominations reflect years of dedication to creating opportunities for children, families, and the wider community in Inishowen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Nolan, CEO of Spraoi agus Spórt, said the recognition means a great deal locally.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted. This is not just about our team — it’s about the whole community that has supported and shaped Spraoi agus Spórt over the years.”

“To be recognised for both our services and our financial resilience is hugely encouraging. It shows that the foundations we’ve built are strong enough to sustain and grow our impact. Now we would love everyone’s support in the People’s Choice Award — every single vote really does matter.”

The People’s Choice Award is decided entirely by public vote. Supporters can back Spraoi agus Spórt by visiting www.spraoiagussport.ie and clicking the VOTE button. Voting closes this Friday, September 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Lee, Chairperson of Spraoi agus Spórt, said the nominations recognise the organisation’s resilience as much as its achievements.

“To be listed alongside some of the most respected charities in Ireland is a huge honour. It underlines the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and families, who work together to make a difference every single day.”

“Awards like this highlight what’s possible when a community pulls together. The People’s Choice Award is especially meaningful because it allows our supporters to have their voices heard.”

The winners will be announced at the Charity Excellence Awards ceremony later this month.