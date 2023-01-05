The Roots Project is an international urban art outreach program that brings a host of street artists with deep rooted connections and heritage from the North-West and surrounding areas to the gallery and city to showcase their work and celebrate the artistic cultural links as a curated Exhibit by UV Arts. The project aims to celebrate the rich diversity of street art and culture that Ireland has to offer - helping UV Arts create a rich and vibrant street art movement in the city and beyond. The exhibition is organised with Street Artist and illustrator Elph One, who will show a selection of new and old works.

Karl Porter of UV Arts said: “Its class to have a new urban arts space right here in Derry. We have a fantastic opportunity to reach out and connect with artists from around the world with deep roots right here and offer a brand new gallery experience to the public which coincides with our city-wide mural and street art movement. Elphs exhibition is one of our key exhibits for the calendar year. The level of work and his strong roots within the city help create a legacy and rebuild new connections within the city and district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elph One, a.k.a Brian McFeely, was born to a father from Derry in 1977. Elph grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, he started painting graffiti aged 12 inspired by the book Subway Art. Obsessed with comic books, illustration and graphic design, a self-confessed ‘visual addict’, he creates everything from pencil drawings to large scale murals. Currently working as a Graphic Designer and Illustrator, a specialist in motion graphics with the hope of making some short animations based on his drawings. Over many years, he has been interested in creating abstract compositions across a variety of software and digital tools which he uses to create bespoke paintings and installations.

Elph One.

UV Arts are currently continuing their takeover of the Garden of Reflection Gallery, in partnership with the Inner City Trust, aiming to create a new and exciting gallery experience for Derry city. The urban-art focused gallery is hosting a series of alternative art exhibitions by local, national and international artists throughout 2022 and 2023, in addition to UV Arts' ongoing street art and contemporary mural movement across the city and district.

‘The Urban Art Gallery’ hosts a series of workshops and demonstrations, and a School for Street Art, promoting and educating people and places via street art and contemporary mural arts, in addition to having an alternative art store stocking all the tools required to create colossal art and also a podcast studio that can be booked by local creatives and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

UV Arts aims to educate, promote and change perceptions of public spaces via street art, graffiti and contemporary mural arts. Specialising in large scale outdoor murals, advertising and community-driven initiatives, Karl Porter and his team are involved in many creative and collaborative projects across the North West.

Based on Bishop Street, ‘The Urban Art Gallery’ is open to the public Wednesday - Saturday 11am - 5pm until January 25. The official exhibition launch takes place on Saturday, January 7, 5-7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad