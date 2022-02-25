Dr Ailbe Beirne was a ‘gifted and lovely man’

Dr. Ailbe Beirne pictured back in 2012 attending a Christmas event in Foyle Hospice. INLS5012-157KM

At the time of his birth, the family resided in Ballycastle, Co Antrim where his father was an Official at The Northern Bank. He attended Cross and Passion Primary School and was taught by Sister Marie C.P in Junior Infants, who in turn was a lifelong family friend.

In 1954 the family moved to Belfast. Following in the footsteps of his older male siblings, in 1960 Ailbe became a boarder at St Patrick’s College, Armagh. This proved to be a special place to Ailbe as he maintained his links with the College and his many College friends right up to the time of his death at Christmas 2021. Ailbe was predeceased by his two best friends from his St Patricks College days, Michael Mc Geary and Christy Mohan, one a renowned GAA journalist/broadcaster the other a priest of the Armagh Diocese.

Ailbe studied at The Medical School at QUB from 1967, until his graduation in June 1973 before embarking on a distinguished medical career.

His QUB years were marked by the early years of the troubles and spent many a day negotiating many difficult journeys between The Royal and Mater hospitals.

Following on from this, he took up post in the Mid Ulster hospital, Magherafelt and practiced as a GP in Derry City before taking up his Consultants post in Geriatric Medicine at Altnagelvin Hospital.

He was a highly valued post graduate teacher and examined aspiring Specialists for The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons at home and abroad. His national and international colleagues valued his advice on clinical and non-clinical matters, even after his retirement in 2009. He was a Fellow of the British Medical Association.

He performed many roles during his time as a Consultant in Altnagelvin Hospital including many publications in medical Journals. Ailbe was a gifted doctor whose enthusiasm inspired many young doctors and nurses, he demonstrated kindness humility and generosity to his patients. He was a strong patient advocate. He was involved in establishing The Foyle Hospice and was Hospice Trustee for many years.

He developed MS in his early forties and dealt with his disabilities with great dignity. The death of his son Gregory made his struggle with MS more difficult. However, he continued with quiet determination and fundraised frequently for the MS charity while becoming an inspiration to fellow sufferers.

After retiring, he had more time to pursue his interests in photography, travel, literature, nature, wellbeing activities, music and current affairs. He enjoyed organising Friday morning walks and coffee, monthly meetings and regular lunches with retired Consultants and his many friends. Ailbe was a keen Derry City Supporter, and enjoyed attending countless matches wherever they may have been. He loved football and continued to watch and support from his sickbed.

His legacy will live in the hearts of all he touched and we are all privileged at knowing such a lovely man. We will miss him but he leaves many good memories. The world was a much brighter because he was in it.

He is survived by his children, whom he loved dearly, Ailbe, Caitriona, Fiona, Maeve, Eleanor, Sara, Deirdre and David.