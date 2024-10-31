Dr Raphael Armattoe to feature in North West Migrants Forum black heritage project thanks to £500k funding award
The heritage project aims to mainstream black history in Northern Ireland and will emphasise the local stories of black people and highlight the contributions black people have made to everyday life.
It will apply a global lens, connecting the history of Northern Ireland to the history of slavery, colonialism, segregation and black innovation.
The Hidden History Project was launched during the fourth annual Black History Summit held in Ulster University and follows a successful two-year development phase.
The project team will now work with researchers and educators to create a black history curriculum and materials for schools, colleges and community groups.
The annual Black History Summits will continue and a new exhibition, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland will cover black history from Viking times to the modern day, combining historical records and modern photography.
A website will be created to track the project’s progress and keep the public up to date with development. A book and a map documenting local black history, culture and heritage will be part of the project’s legacy.
Chief Executive of the North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “We are delighted to receive this continuing support thanks to National Lottery players and are very excited about what it will enable us to do.
"We’re looking forward to changing how black people – both in the past and in the present are viewed and to share knowledge and understanding around black history and heritage.
“Black people can be viewed as outsiders and ‘newcomers’, even though they settled here decades, in some cases even centuries, ago. The Hidden History Project aims to bridge existing knowledge gaps through education, discussion, debate and by celebrating the contributions black people have made and continue to make to our society and our communities.”
An example of one story the project will share is the contribution of Dr Raphael Armattoe, the Ghanaian scientist whose research led to the development of the Abochi drug which earned him a Nobel Prize in Medicine nomination in 1948.
His research saved millions of lives in Africa in the 1940s due to how effective it was in treating water-borne diseases. During his life Dr. Armattoe lived and worked on Derry’s Northland Road where a blue plaque was unveiled in his honour in 2012.
Olive Hill from The National Lottery Heritage Fund Northern Ireland Committee said: "Inclusive heritage is very important to us at The National Lottery Heritage Fund which is why we are pleased to support the North West Migrants Forum to research and share the untold stories of black people here.
Many people have played a significant role in shaping the culture and heritage of Northern Ireland and this project will illuminate and acknowledge a lesser-known aspect of local heritage and broaden understanding in the wider community."
You can keep up to date with the Black Heritage in NI: Hidden History Project on the North West Migrants Forum’s website, www.nwmf.org.uk, and on all the charity’s social media platforms.