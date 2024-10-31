Dr Raphael Armattoe to feature in North West Migrants Forum black heritage project thanks to £500k funding award

In the frame for the launch of the ‘Black Heritage in Northern Ireland: The Hidden History Project’ are North West Migrants Forum staff members Eva Kasmetli, Ei Mon Thant and Aynaz Zarif and volunteer Ahmed Al Moshgi.

The North West Migrants Forum is to take an in-depth look at the hidden contributions made by black people to Northern Ireland, following an award of £500,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Black Heritage in NI: Hidden History Project.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heritage project aims to mainstream black history in Northern Ireland and will emphasise the local stories of black people and highlight the contributions black people have made to everyday life.

It will apply a global lens, connecting the history of Northern Ireland to the history of slavery, colonialism, segregation and black innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hidden History Project was launched during the fourth annual Black History Summit held in Ulster University and follows a successful two-year development phase.

Dr Raphael Armattoe

The project team will now work with researchers and educators to create a black history curriculum and materials for schools, colleges and community groups.

The annual Black History Summits will continue and a new exhibition, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland will cover black history from Viking times to the modern day, combining historical records and modern photography.

A website will be created to track the project’s progress and keep the public up to date with development. A book and a map documenting local black history, culture and heritage will be part of the project’s legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive of the North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “We are delighted to receive this continuing support thanks to National Lottery players and are very excited about what it will enable us to do.

Launching the 'Black Heritage in NI: Hidden History Project', funded and supported by National Lottery's Heritage Fund. From left are: Former North West Migrants Forum Programmes Manager and Research Dr Naomi Green, Dr Philip McDermott of Ulster University, Olive Hill of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane and Chief Executive of the Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi Barr, Chair of the North West Migrants Forum, Marija Stuke, Margaret Henry of the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Migrants Forum Board Member Beverly Simpson.

"We’re looking forward to changing how black people – both in the past and in the present are viewed and to share knowledge and understanding around black history and heritage.

“Black people can be viewed as outsiders and ‘newcomers’, even though they settled here decades, in some cases even centuries, ago. The Hidden History Project aims to bridge existing knowledge gaps through education, discussion, debate and by celebrating the contributions black people have made and continue to make to our society and our communities.”

An example of one story the project will share is the contribution of Dr Raphael Armattoe, the Ghanaian scientist whose research led to the development of the Abochi drug which earned him a Nobel Prize in Medicine nomination in 1948.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His research saved millions of lives in Africa in the 1940s due to how effective it was in treating water-borne diseases. During his life Dr. Armattoe lived and worked on Derry’s Northland Road where a blue plaque was unveiled in his honour in 2012.

Olive Hill of The National Lottery Heritage Fund Northern Ireland Committee speaking at the Black History Summit. Ms Hill told those gathered that Heritage Fund was pleased to support the North West Migrants Forum in researching and sharing the untold stories of black people here.

Olive Hill from The National Lottery Heritage Fund Northern Ireland Committee said: "Inclusive heritage is very important to us at The National Lottery Heritage Fund which is why we are pleased to support the North West Migrants Forum to research and share the untold stories of black people here.

Many people have played a significant role in shaping the culture and heritage of Northern Ireland and this project will illuminate and acknowledge a lesser-known aspect of local heritage and broaden understanding in the wider community."

You can keep up to date with the Black Heritage in NI: Hidden History Project on the North West Migrants Forum’s website, www.nwmf.org.uk, and on all the charity’s social media platforms.