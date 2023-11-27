News you can trust since 1772

Dromboughil Artists wins King Lear Group Art Prize

A local group of artists has won a Nationwide Group Art Prize.
By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Dromboughil Artists in the Roe Valley has won this year's King Lear Group Art Prize.

One, Marian Murphy received an individual Highly Commended in the beginner section.

Three years ago the King Lear Prizes were launched to encourage people to produce new works of literature, drama, poetry, music and art during the pandemic.

Seated are Jean, Madeline, Dorothy and standing are: Kathleen, Marian, Dolores and tutor Sheila. Pauline and Breidh are missing from the photo. Photo by Danny O'KaneSeated are Jean, Madeline, Dorothy and standing are: Kathleen, Marian, Dolores and tutor Sheila. Pauline and Breidh are missing from the photo. Photo by Danny O'Kane
Seated are Jean, Madeline, Dorothy and standing are: Kathleen, Marian, Dolores and tutor Sheila. Pauline and Breidh are missing from the photo. Photo by Danny O'Kane

The competition’s name was inspired by William Shakespeare’s famous play, which was written around the time of outbreaks of the plague in London in 1605-06.

Specifically for older people (those over 60) and for people who are keen amateurs or first-timers, rather than professionals, they received a huge response nationwide and there are now thousands of entries.

The group, of seven - Kathleen Canning, Madeline Conway, Jean Magee, Breidh McCloskey, Pauline McHenry, Dolores Mullan, Marian Murphy and Dorothy O'Kane - told the Journal: "We meet at Dromboughil Community Centre, outside Dungiven, where we have a weekly two hour class including a tea break and chat, Our Art Tutor is Sheila Byrne, a wonderful tutor and artist, and very encouraging.”

They added: “It is a great place, with enough space for us all to keep our distance, as we have done since Covid reared its ugly head, but still hear each other talk. We have formed a lovely friendship and are always ready to welcome newcomers, from complete beginners to highly experienced. We are thrilled to have won this prize."

You can read all about the King Lear prize at https://www.kinglearprizes.org.uk/

