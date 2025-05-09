Drumahoe man draws attention to the hunger of indigenous farmers Guatemala in Derry
John, who is Christian Aid’s representative at First Derry Presbyterian Church, held up a corn cob and pineapple to symbolise the work the aid agency is doing to help farmers in Guatemala’s Alta Verapaz region to make a living, despite the intense heatwaves and harsh droughts that threaten their livelihoods.
Christian Aid stated that 40% of Guatemala’s indigenous community lives in extreme poverty, with many lacking mains water, electricity, or network coverage.
Most rely on rain-fed farming for their living, but as the climate crisis brings longer and harsher droughts, crops are failing, and hunger quickly follows. Across Guatemala, 46% of children under five years old experience stunting of their growth due to a lack of nutrition in their diet.
Christian Aid’s local partner Congcoop has been encouraging farmers to reintroduce the ancient practice of ‘companion planting’ as corn, which is the staple food in Guatemala, is especially sensitive to drought.
Companion planting, a practice first developed by Indigenous communities in the Americas, involves growing corn, beans, and squash together in the same plot.
This technique boosts yields because the large squash leaves provide ground cover, suppressing weeds and retaining moisture, while the beans fix nitrogen, enriching the soil without the need for expensive fertilisers.
The Christian Aid funded project also encourages farmers to introduce pineapple which tolerates drought well.
John coordinates the fundraising efforts of First Derry Presbyterian Church on behalf of Christian Aid. He is planning a number of events to mark Christian Aid Week, which runs from May 11-17 and is the UK’s longest running fundraising campaign. The charity’s work with Indigenous farming communities in Guatemala’s ‘Dry Corridor’ is the focus of this year’s Christian Aid Week appeal.
Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked John for highlighting the charity’s work in Guatemala: “It is only with the support of people like John and the others in his church that we can fund the work that enables farmers in Guatemala to survive the blistering temperatures and harsh droughts, so they can feed themselves and their families.”
