Dublin Lord Mayor to host Hume Foundation peace event

Alison Gilliland will host a discussion on ‘Building The Common Ground’ on Saturday, June 18.

The focus of the event will be on how to enhance relationships in Northern Ireland, across the island and between Ireland and Britain.

It will take place at the Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin, at 12 noon.

Euro Parliament president Roberta Metsola and Taoiseach Micheál Martin unveil a sculpture of John Hume in Strasbourg. DAINA LE LARDIC/EUROPEAN UNION

Dr Sean Farren, Chair of the Hume Foundation, said: “The Hume Foundation greatly appreciates the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland agreeing to host our fifth discussion on the theme of ‘Building The Common Ground’. Given the uncertain political situation in NI, it is vital we create opportunities for dialogue and discussion which enhance relationships in Northern Ireland, on the island and between Ireland and Britain.”

Lord Mayor Gilliland added: “It is a huge honour and privilege for me to host the John & Pat Hume Foundation and this important discussion.

“It is vitally important that we create opportunities for dialogue across the island which promotes a Shared Home Place which is based on respect for difference, promotes dignity and values diversity.”

Saturday’s event will include contributions from the Lord Mayor as well as Brian Dougherty, CEO of the North West Cultural Partnership, Allen McAdam, a Trustee of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, and both Lord Reg Empey and Mark Durkan, former ministers in the NI Executive.