Due to increased child drownings the Public Health Agency has laid out some safety tips for bath time

The Public Health Agency has set out some tips to keep your child safe during bath time, due to increasing incidents of drowning.

Bath time is a fun and essential part of a child's routine, but it’s also a moment when water safety is crucial, the PHA has said.

The Public Health Agency is supporting the Royal Life Saving Society’s (RLSS UK) campaign ‘Splash Safety at Your Pad’ to help ensure all parents and guardians know how to keep their child safe while in the bath and to highlight the risks of baby bath seats.

Deirdre Ward, Nurse Consultant at the PHA, said: “We know from data in England that the number of children sadly drowning in the bath has increased. Many of these tragic deaths were of children five and under, and a number included the use of a bath seat.

“No child should drown, and we believe that it is vitally important to understand as much as possible about the circumstances and factors contributing to child drowning deaths in order to raise awareness, and ultimately reduce the number of young lives lost. Each baby’s death is a tragedy, so we want to educate and empower parents and guardians to reduce the risk of death by drowning.”

According to a survey from RLSS UK, there is a worrying misconception among parents that a baby bath seat is a safety device. The survey showed that almost three quarters of parents (72%) believe a baby bath seat is designed to keep a baby safe. This is not the case, Said The PHA.

Deirdre continued: “Baby bath seats can give you a false sense of security, and we do not recommend using them. However, if you choose to use one, remember that it’s not a safety device. You will still need to stay with your baby at all times, keeping them within arm’s reach, as babies can drown quickly and in very shallow water.

Matt Croxall, Charity Director at RLSS UK, said: “We find it heartbreaking to learn that child drownings in the bath are continuing to take place – and it is concerning to learn that in many of these instances there was a bath seat involved.

In response to the risks the PHA set out a list of tips to help keep your child safe during bath time.

Preparation: Before you start running the bath, get towels, toiletries, toys, nappies and clean clothes or pyjamas ready to go. 59% of parents of under 5s left their child unattended in the bath, even just for a moment. This was often because they'd forgotten something, such as a towel – you should never leave your child in the bath. If you need to leave the bathroom, be sure to take your child with you.

Stay Together: Always keep your child within arm's reach when they’re in or near water. Remember, babies can be slippery when wet and soapy, meaning they can easily slip under the water. A drowning child can’t speak or control their arms, so constant supervision from an adult is vital. Worryingly, 2 in 5 parents (41%) believe it's safe to leave a baby in the bath with an older sibling, as long as it's not for too long. Never leave your child in the bath under the supervision of child siblings as they're too young to understand the dangers.

Don’t Overfill the Bath: Fill the bath with just enough water to cover your child’s legs. A shallow depth reduces the risk of drowning while still allowing for plenty of splashy fun.

Avoid Distractions: 7 in 10 parents of young children admit to checking or using their mobile phone whilst their child is in the bath. The best way to prevent accidents is to give your froglets your undivided attention, so leave your phone outside the bathroom to avoid distraction.

Check: Toys can easily block the plughole, leaving water unexpectedly in the tub - so make sure you check that all the water has drained after use.

Tidy: Keep the plug and toys out of reach when not in use and shut the bathroom door to limit children's access without a grown-up.

For more information see www.rlss.org.uk/splash-safety