Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Derry for first time
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first visit to Derry on Wednesday.
The royal couple visited Ulster University’s (UU) Magee campus and City of Derry Rugby Club during a one-day visit to the city.
Prince William and Catherine met with students at UU and met players, coaches and volunteers at the rugby club.
They were given a guided tour of the cityside university campus and spoke to students.
They also met the first cohort of students at the campus’s new medical training school - which opened in August - and students participating in the first ever paramedic degree on offer in Northern Ireland.
At a ‘cultural event’ in the students union, they sampled local food including whiskey, wheaten bread and Tayto crisps.
Following their visit to Ulster University, the duke and duchess visited City of Derry Rugby Club where they met players, coaches and volunteers involved in the Sport Uniting Communities initiative.
The project is a collaboration between the Irish Football Association, Ulster Gaelic Athletic Association and Ulster Rugby.