Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Derry for first time

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get up close and personal with a snake during their visit to UU Magee in Derry.

The royal couple visited Ulster University’s (UU) Magee campus and City of Derry Rugby Club during a one-day visit to the city.

Prince William and Catherine met with students at UU and met players, coaches and volunteers at the rugby club.

They were given a guided tour of the cityside university campus and spoke to students.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to UU Magee in Derry where they met with student nurses and the first cohort of medical students accepted into the University's new School of Medicine. They also joined young people at a 'Culture Shock' event in the Students Union were the Duchess met a spider.

They also met the first cohort of students at the campus’s new medical training school - which opened in August - and students participating in the first ever paramedic degree on offer in Northern Ireland.

At a ‘cultural event’ in the students union, they sampled local food including whiskey, wheaten bread and Tayto crisps.

Following their visit to Ulster University, the duke and duchess visited City of Derry Rugby Club where they met players, coaches and volunteers involved in the Sport Uniting Communities initiative.

The project is a collaboration between the Irish Football Association, Ulster Gaelic Athletic Association and Ulster Rugby.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the new School of Medicine at UU Magee.