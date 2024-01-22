Detective Inspector Wilson said: “We wholly condemn what happened in Dungiven on Friday when armed and masked men, claiming to represent the IRA, entered a number of local bars. I want to reassure the community that we are treating these incidents extremely seriously and we are actively pursuing the perpetrators.

“Those engaging in these acts of intimidation actions serve only to brutalise communities and attempt to exert control over others through threats and violence. Everyone has the right to live free from such threats and I would appeal to the community to assist our ongoing investigation.“Anyone who can help can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1421 19/01/24. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the Garvagh Road or Main Street areas between 7pm and 8pm on Friday night, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or any other footage in the area.”Police advised that people can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org