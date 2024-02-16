Dylan unlocks the ‘key’ to Chelsea’s heart on Valentine's Day in County Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s not a myth, it happened this week in Limavady.

Local man and well-known barber, Dylan Stafford, had it all planned to perfection when he proposed to his girlfriend Chelsea straight after receiving the keys to their new Roe Wood home.

With balloons, champagne, chocolates and a beautiful bouquet of flowers setting the scene, the young man completed Chelsea’s day by getting down on one knee and offering his hand in marriage.

POP THE QUESTION !!!! . . . .Old Romantic Dylan Stafford gets down in one knee to propose to girlfriend Chelsea when they moved in to their new Braidwater Roe Wood home in Limavady on Valentine's Day. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

For Chelsea, who is a children’s occupational therapist, it was a 'no brainer!'

The couple have been together for four years so the answer was a resolute yes, making the momentous day even more special and unlocking the key to her heart!

Moving into a new home gives you plenty to think about but for Dylan it was the perfect opportunity to ask Chelsea to marry him. Over the moon, he couldn’t thank his new fiancée enough.

“I’m just so thrilled that Chelsea said yes and for it to happen on the day we moved into our new home it was just so special and an occasion we’ll both never forget,” Dylan said.

SHE SAID YES !!!! . . . .The happy couple Dylan and Chelsea pictured outside their new Braidwater Roe Wood home in Limavady on Valentine's Day after collecting their keys. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“We haven’t even had a chance to take everything in about our new home as we’ve been talking to family and friends since, telling them about our fantastic news.

“This weekend we’ll just take the time to relax in our gorgeous new Roe Wood home and soak up what a fantastic week this has been for us both.”

All at Braidwater wished the happy young couple many years of happiness in their new home in the town.

