Eamonn McCann and civil rights veterans to protest the proscription of Palestine Action in Derry

A demonstration protesting the proscription of Palestine Action is due to take place in Derry city centre this weekend.

Eamonn McCann and other civil rights veterans will be among those gathering in Guildhall Square for the protest at 3pm on Saturday.

"The ban on Palestine Action represents the biggest threat to civil liberties here since the civil rights movement was battered off the streets close on 60 years ago.

"It is for this reason that veterans of the civil rights movement will gather in Guildhall Square this Saturday afternoon to declare their opposition to this serious assault on the right to protest, and civil rights generally,” said Mr. McCann.

He was speaking after British lawmakers voted to proscribe the campaign organisation as a terror group.

Last month the British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced she intended proscribing Palestine Action under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The proscription took effect on Saturday.

Mr. McCann said: “This latest development not only bans Palestine Action as a ‘terrorist organisation’ it makes expression of support for it a criminal offence. This is a full frontal assault on freedom of speech.”

Britain’s decision to ban the group followed damage caused to a number of military planes at an RAF base in Oxfordshire.

PA said its activists ‘damaged two military planes at RAF Brize Norton, where flights leave daily for RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, a base used for military operations in Gaza and across the Middle East’.

"Two activists broke into the largest air force base in Britain and used electric scooters to swiftly manoeuvre towards the planes,” the group said.

They spraying the planes with red paint.

The proscription means the protest group joins a terror list that includes the Irish Republican Army, Cumann na mBan, Fianna na hÉireann, The Red Hand Commando, Saor Eire, The Ulster Freedom Fighters, The Ulster Volunteer Force, The Irish National Liberation Army, The Irish People’s Liberation Organisation, The Ulster Defence Association, The Loyalist Volunteer Force, The Continuity Army Council, The Orange Volunteers and The Red Hand Defenders.

Two others groups – Maniacs Murder Cult and Russian Imperial Movement – were also proscribed.

Last Wednesday 385 members of the British House of Commons voted in favour of the ban.

Colum Eastwood was among 26 MPs who voted against.