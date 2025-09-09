East Derry MLA Cara Hunter feels ‘blessed’ as she marries and shares romantic wedding photos
The SDLP MLA took to social media to share her joy, where she declared: ‘The votes are in.., we said YES” #LandslideVictory’
The post was accompanied by a gorgeous photo of a the pair in an embrace.
She also shared another photograph on them on the altar and said: ‘God has blessed me beyond measure in this life.’
It is understood the pair married in Donegal and celebrated afterwards in The Olde Glen Bar in Carrigart.
Photographer ‘Forever Social Weddings’ tagged the venue in a social media post on Instagram, where they shared further, beautiful pictures of the newly-married couple.
The photographer said: ‘Cara and Peter celebrated their intimate wedding at Old Glen Bar surrounded by their closest family and friends.
"For their portraits, we adventured around a windswept Lough Salt with September colours painting a backdrop you can only find in Donegal. Thank you so much for having me, it was an absolute joy to capture every moment’.
The photographer tagged some of the other providers and services involved in the wedding, calling them the ‘dream team’. They included Amore Bridal in London- where the beautiful bride got her incredible, embellished wedding dress and who also shared her pictures on their page - as well as make up artist Louise Lavery, stylist Trey Kone Doherty, florist Sass and Halo and musicians Chris McMullan and Twist and Stout Band and more.
There were thousands of messages congratulating the newly-married couple and the MLA, a former Deputy Mayor for Derry City and Strabane District Council. also sent a message to her constituents – via the couple’s dog, Clint – to inform them that while they won’t have access to Wifi on honeymoon, her constituency office remains open and active ready to help at1 Bellhouse Lane, Coleraine. She added: ‘ If you need help over the coming week or so, her committed staff will be available as usual, 9am to 5pm Mon to Friday at 028 7034 8933 or email the team here! [email protected].”