Easter bunny busy with delivery of little treasures at Altnagelvin and SWAH

The Easter Bunny was busy with the delivery of little treasures at Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospitals.
The Western Trust has sent congratulations to all the mums and partners and a big thank you to its staff who helped with the deliveries!
1. Baby boy McClelland from Derry born at Altnagelvin Hopsital on Easter Sunday at 1.44pm weighing 8lbs 14oz with mum and dad Rebecca and Sean
Baby boy McClelland from Derry born at Altnagelvin Hopsital on Easter Sunday at 1.44pm weighing 8lbs 14oz with mum and dad Rebecca and Sean Photo: Supplied
2. Baby girl McElwee from Strabane born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 1.30am weighing 6lbs 11oz is pictured with mum Arlene, dad Marwan and staff midwives Joanne Russell, Lauren McLaughlin and Meabh Coyle
Baby girl McElwee from Strabane born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 1.30am weighing 6lbs 11oz is pictured with mum Arlene, dad Marwan and staff midwives Joanne Russell, Lauren McLaughlin and Meabh Coyle Photo: Supplied
3. Baby Orlaith McGirr daughter of Catherine McGirr and Steven McGirr from Omagh born 21 March 23 at Altnagelvin Hospital and then transferred to Neo-natal unit (NNU) at SWAH weighing 3lbs 7oz.
Baby Orlaith McGirr daughter of Catherine McGirr and Steven McGirr from Omagh born 21 March 23 at Altnagelvin Hospital and then transferred to Neo-natal unit (NNU) at SWAH weighing 3lbs 7oz. Photo: Supplied
4. The Western Trust's Infant Feeding Specialist Midwife at SWAH is mum Wendy who is pictured with her baby Caleb and Staff Midwife Pauline Brogan
The Western Trust's Infant Feeding Specialist Midwife at SWAH is mum Wendy who is pictured with her baby Caleb and Staff Midwife Pauline Brogan Photo: Supplied