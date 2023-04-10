News you can trust since 1772
Baby boy Flynn from Eglinton born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 00.50am on Easter Sunday weighing 6lbs 7oz is pictured with mum Helen, dad Ethan, staff midwives Meabh Coyle and Tracey Kelly, Sister Clare Lynch and Student Midwife Megan Kyle

Easter bunny busy with delivery of little treasures at Altnagelvin and SWAH

The Easter Bunny was busy with the delivery of little treasures at Altnagelvin and South West Acute Hospitals.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:44 BST

The Western Trust has sent congratulations to all the mums and partners and a big thank you to its staff who helped with the deliveries!

1. Baby boy McClelland from Derry born at Altnagelvin Hopsital on Easter Sunday at 1.44pm weighing 8lbs 14oz with mum and dad Rebecca and Sean

Baby boy McClelland from Derry born at Altnagelvin Hopsital on Easter Sunday at 1.44pm weighing 8lbs 14oz with mum and dad Rebecca and Sean Photo: Supplied

2. Baby girl McElwee from Strabane born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 1.30am weighing 6lbs 11oz is pictured with mum Arlene, dad Marwan and staff midwives Joanne Russell, Lauren McLaughlin and Meabh Coyle

Baby girl McElwee from Strabane born at Altnagelvin Hospital at 1.30am weighing 6lbs 11oz is pictured with mum Arlene, dad Marwan and staff midwives Joanne Russell, Lauren McLaughlin and Meabh Coyle Photo: Supplied

3. Baby Orlaith McGirr daughter of Catherine McGirr and Steven McGirr from Omagh born 21 March 23 at Altnagelvin Hospital and then transferred to Neo-natal unit (NNU) at SWAH weighing 3lbs 7oz.

Baby Orlaith McGirr daughter of Catherine McGirr and Steven McGirr from Omagh born 21 March 23 at Altnagelvin Hospital and then transferred to Neo-natal unit (NNU) at SWAH weighing 3lbs 7oz. Photo: Supplied

4. The Western Trust's Infant Feeding Specialist Midwife at SWAH is mum Wendy who is pictured with her baby Caleb and Staff Midwife Pauline Brogan

The Western Trust's Infant Feeding Specialist Midwife at SWAH is mum Wendy who is pictured with her baby Caleb and Staff Midwife Pauline Brogan Photo: Supplied

