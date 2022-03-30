Easter bunny to pop up at Muff Spring Craft Fayre 2022 in Donegal
A Spring & Easter Craft Fayre is being organised to take place in St Mary’s Community Hall, Muff.
By Brendan McDaid
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:00 pm
The fair will take place over two days on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3 and will run from 11am to 4pm each day.
A spokesperson for the organisers of the Spring & Easter Fair said: “With over 24 unique tables each day, it’s going to be a great weekend.
“Make sure to call in on both days to experience what the sellers have to offer.”
The Easter bunny will be there on between 2pm and 3pm on both days, it has been confirmed.