The fair will take place over two days on Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3 and will run from 11am to 4pm each day.

A spokesperson for the organisers of the Spring & Easter Fair said: “With over 24 unique tables each day, it’s going to be a great weekend.

“Make sure to call in on both days to experience what the sellers have to offer.”

The Easter bunny will be putting in an appearance.