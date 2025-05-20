Ebrington Plaza offices officially opened in Derry by EY accommodating 120 employees

The Ebrington Plaza office was officially opened by EY Northern Ireland on Tuesday as the company spoke of its aim to employ outstanding Northwest talent.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly of Northern Ireland, along with Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald and the Mayor of Derry Lilian Seenoi-Barr, officially opened the new Ebrington Plaza office.

EY said that the company supports organisations across a broad spectrum of industries and sectors, including Audit, Corporate Finance, Tax and Law, Consulting, AI and Data Analytics.

Currently, the organisation employs almost 1,100 people in Northern Ireland and more than 5,200 across the island of Ireland. The new location at Ebrington Plaza will accommodate up to 120 EY people, comprising a mix of new hires and existing EY NI staff.

EY stated that the new Derry office will be central to its strategy of expanding its regional footprint in Northern Ireland. The office plays a role in EY’s pledge made in September 2023 to generate 1,000 new jobs in the region within the next five years.

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland Managing Partner, said: “The official opening of our new office at Ebrington Plaza marks a really significant milestone in EY’s growth journey in Northern Ireland. Our expansion into the Northwest reflects our long-term commitment to serving the outstanding businesses in the region and solving their most complex challenges and our confidence in the region’s exceptional and deep talent pool.

“EY had initially planned to open here in mid-2026 but brought this forward by 12 months as we were so impressed by the potential and the talent in the Northwest, as well as the welcome from the local community. We’re looking forward to working closely with local businesses, education partners, and the wider community to drive innovation and inclusive economic growth for many years to come.”

Rob Heron later stated that 40 of the employees in the new office live locally and that EY aims to expand and grow in Derry.

Left to Right: Minister for the Economy Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA; Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lilian-Seenoi Barr; EY Northern Ireland Managing Partner Rob Heron; deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA; EY Ireland Managing Partner Frank O'Keeffe; First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA; and EY UK&I Regional Managing Partner Anna Anthony.

Frank O’Keeffe, EY Ireland Managing Partner, said: “EY has built a resilient business across the island of Ireland of which we are very proud. The opening of our new office in Derry, our seventh location on the island, will further enhance our ability to address growing client demand in this region and beyond while also allowing us to draw on the incredible talent available in Northern Ireland. In these times of considerable global change and volatility we are committed to being where our clients need us, when they need us with the right skills as we help to find opportunity and to shape the future with confidence.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: “It's great to be back in Ebrington this morning for another positive announcement, a huge milestone and investment in Derry. Congratulations to EY for bringing this investment to the city and for investing in the talent and skills here. It's a real vote of confidence, and we are pleased to be part of this morning's event.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: "Almost £40 million has been invested in this area to unlock its potential and support the city and region in terms of economic growth. EY's investment is not just in bricks and mortar; it is a vote of confidence in the people of this city.”