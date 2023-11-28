NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Ed Sheeran attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The gorgeous video from students from Finn Valley College in Stranorlar was one of 14 picked from 4,000 entries around the world, which accompany each track from his new album ‘Autumn Variations’

A post on the Finn Valley College Facebook page told how the video’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ theme came about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Incredibly proud of our SNA Edel Temple who saw the opportunity and took the initiative to submit the application for this competition, our TY Coordinator Ms Garry who supported Edel with the script and our talented students who star in the video.

“What an amazing experience for our school. Huge thanks to Ed Sheeran for this amazing adventure. “

They added how the teachers and students got together created the script, starred and filmed at their school.

“The transition year pupils devised the concept with their teacher, Ms Garry of a school love story with a Romeo and Juliet twist! The school hosts an annual variety show - the mix of love, literature and drama in a school setting seemed universally relatable and complemented the beautiful lyrics and melody of this timeless ballad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edel Temple, Finn Valley’s teacher who submitted the entry says about the process said: “A few months ago, I saw an amazing opportunity on Ed Sheeran’s Instagram page to create a music video.

A scene from the video. Picture via Youtube

" Myself and my son are huge Ed fans and my son constantly puts on concerts singing Ed Sheeran songs with his guitar.

"In Finn Valley College, I am lucky to bear witness to the most magical students; this is what I thought of when I saw the post.

"This was our moment to show off their magic as it would be a chance in a million for our students - so I sent in an application to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I asked my colleague Tina Garry for help. She, with the brilliant brains of our Transition Year students, wrote the pitch for the competition, devising the concept, planning the shot types and compiling a list of props to complement the narrative and music.

"The Romeo & Juliet theme, where an unrequited teenage crush was harboured by two friends, was something our pupils were keen to explore. A love for drama and literature in a school setting was popular as we kne w love and school were things that could be related to by so many people.

“Plus it suited the lyrics and melody of the beautiful song. The first-time screen actors in the video are our wonderful students and staff who gave up so much time and energy; thanks to Dave Carroll, Evan Barry, Finn Rankin and Siobhan McGinley for putting the pieces of the puzzle together creatively as well as our colleagues in Finn Valley College for their support and understanding.

“And the stars of the show, our pupils, we are so proud of how they rose to the challenge! Words cannot express how proud we are every single day of the school and the pupils.

"I hope the magic of Finn Valley College is clear to the world and we are forever grateful to Ed and his team for making young dreams come true and for giving our pupils the chance to take part in something so exciting’.