Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr. Kerr died at the North West Cancer Centre in Altnagelvin on Friday surrounded by his family and was laid to rest at St Mary’s Church in Creggan on Sunday.

A former Derry Journal columnist, Mr Kerr was at the forefront of numerous international, community and artistic projects and brought many local people together with others from far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also enjoyed critical acclaim as a playwright with productions such as ‘Packie’s Wake’ and ‘Over the Moon’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Kerry pictured in 2019 at Studio 2 at an Arts For All exhibition launch.

In a statement, his colleagues and friends from Studio 2 expressed ‘truly great sadness’ after learning of the passing of ‘our wonderful, friend and mentor, our teacher and director, the kind and compassionate and truly inspirational Eddie Kerr’.

The statement read: “On behalf of the whole Studio 2 family, we offer our heartfelt condolences to Eddie's wife Annette and his children Tara, Shane, and Kevin and to all of Eddie's extended family and many friends at this tragic time.

“No words can convey, the loss so many people will feel at Eddie's parting. His was a life well lived, he brought a creativity and imagination to all that he did, alongside his core belief in equality of opportunity and justice for all peoples regardless of race, colour, creed, or social standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eddie was an inspiring friend and trusted companion and comrade to so many. His heart was filled with kindness, compassion, and empathy which he shared freely and without gain.”

2019: Eddie Kerry with Irena Noonan, Tommy Long, Martin Meenan and Gary Curran at Studio 2.

" His wisdom and understanding and ability to bring joy at the hardest of times to those who needed a hug was renowned."

Numerous individual tributes have also been posted online by those who knew, worked with and were mentored by Eddie Kerr over the years.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said he, like many others, was deeply saddened after learning of Eddie Kerr’s passing.

“Eddie wasn't just a hugely creative and talented individual, he was a compassionate and kind one too. And it was his generosity with his own talent and time that helped so many others discover and demonstrate their own creativity,” he recalled.

Eddie Kerr pictured in 2007.

"I first became friendly with Eddie many moons ago when, along with the late Dr Aine Downey, we set up Friends of Brook Park. He was passionate about improving his local area as well as about tackling injustice globally.