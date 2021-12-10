Eden Place Arts Centre gearing up for students’ Christmas exhibition

Students at work at Eden Place Arts Centre.

Work created during the autumn term will be on display at the Pilots Row venue from December 15-17.

People can drop in any time between 9.30am-6.30pm over these three days to view the artwork.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the centre is not hosting a launch event this year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eden Place Arts Centre.

Eden Place Arts Centre is one of Derry’s longest running grassroots community arts organisations.

Established in 1993, it is a lively and dynamic centre for all to enjoy, offering quality experiences in a diverse range of arts at affordable prices.

The centre runs term time courses in a variety of arts mediums suitable for beginners and improvers.

It supports up and coming and established artists by providing a platform for them to showcase their work in its exhibition space.

Students at work at Eden Place Arts Centre.

It also offers guidance to help them establish links and further opportunities within the arts.

It exhibits work of local artists, artists from throughout Ireland and the UK as well as international artists.

It runs bespoke arts projects for groups and schools and hosts events and festivals throughout the year.

Arts Centre Coordinator Judi Logue has 20 years experience of community arts, both in a teaching and in a managerial role.

She has been Co-ordinator of Eden Place Arts Centre since 2001. She is a trained production potter and has worked on many community ceramics projects with a variety of groups of adults and children.

Judi believes everyone’s life can be enriched by participating in the arts.

Enrolment for the New Year term will take place online from Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10am.