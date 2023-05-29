The Foyle MLA was commenting after children across Derry and the North were informed of the outcome of their applications to post-primary schools.

“My office has been contacted by several parents whose children have been left distraught after being unplaced through this process,” he said.

“This is extremely distressing for children who are left feeling rejected and isolated. And for parents there has been a clear lack of engagement, information and support from the department and the Education Authority (EA) about what will happen next.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

“This is a perennial problem.

"It happens every year and it’s long past time that the department came up with a long-term solution that puts the needs of children first.

“With regard to this year’s cohort, I am engaging with the department and the EA and I am pressing them to intervene now to resolve this and secure places for these children before any more unnecessary distress is caused.”