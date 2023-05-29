News you can trust since 1772
Education department must intervene over ‘distraught’ unplaced children - Derry MLA

The Department of Education must do more to secure places for children left distraught after being unplaced through the post-primary school transfer process, Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th May 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:40 BST

The Foyle MLA was commenting after children across Derry and the North were informed of the outcome of their applications to post-primary schools.

“My office has been contacted by several parents whose children have been left distraught after being unplaced through this process,” he said.

“This is extremely distressing for children who are left feeling rejected and isolated. And for parents there has been a clear lack of engagement, information and support from the department and the Education Authority (EA) about what will happen next.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.
“This is a perennial problem.

"It happens every year and it’s long past time that the department came up with a long-term solution that puts the needs of children first.

“With regard to this year’s cohort, I am engaging with the department and the EA and I am pressing them to intervene now to resolve this and secure places for these children before any more unnecessary distress is caused.”

"I would urge any parents who find themselves in this position to get in touch with my office and we will certainly raise their case also.”

