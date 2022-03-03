Edward Meenan murder trial told: accused ‘up to his neck’

The late Edward Meenan.

Walters (22), with an address in Crossgar, and Sean Rodgers (34), of no fixed abode, are charged with Mr Meenan’s murder on November 25, 2018.

They are also charged with assaulting William McConnell on the same date.

A third man, Derek Creswell (29), of King’s Lane in Ballykelly, has already pleaded guilty to the charges.

On Thursday, Walters was being cross examined by Liam McCollum QC, for the prosecution, who put it to him that he had lied throughout 12 interviews and, then, when forensics linked him to the scene, he ‘immediately blamed Rodgers and Creswell.’

It was suggested that he had a choice of ‘either blame the other two or take the rap.’

Walters replied: “I didn’t take the rap because I didn’t do it.’

It was put to Walters he had not expected there to blood on his shoes as he believed they had been ‘wiped or cleaned’ and he denied this.

Mr McCollum said to Walters that it was ‘inexplicable’ that blood could be found on his shoes if he had been standing where he claimed he had been.

It was suggested to Walters that, throughout the interviews, he repeatedly threw his co-accused “under the bus”.

The prosecution said that, far from being afraid of anyone, Walters was prepared to blame everyone else ‘and the only skin you were trying to save was your own.’

The court heard that, during his interviews, Walters was asked why he had not sought help and he told police, ‘I didn’t want to squeal on the others as Sean is scary’. Mr McCollum said this was the first time the defendant had mentioned being afraid.

At the end of his cross examination, Mr McCollum suggested that Walters was ‘up to his neck’ in the murder and this was denied.