Edward Meenan murder trial: witness thought body was ‘piece of carpet’

The late Edward Meenan.

Sean Rodgers (34), of no fixed abode in Derry, Derek Creswell (29), of King’s Lane in Ballykelly, and Ryan Walters (22), with an address in Crossgar, are all charged with the murder of Edward Meenan on November 25, 2018. All three deny the charge.

They are also facing trial on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on another man on the same date. They all deny this charge, too.

On the second day of the trial being held at Derry Crown Court sitting in Belfast, several witnesses who were at the scene on November 25, 2018, gave evidence.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Feeney said he was returning home from work at around 2.30am and turned his car into an alleyway to the rear of Creggan Street.

He said he saw what he, at first, thought was a piece of carpet lying in the alleyway. He then realised it was the body of a man.

He said the body wasn’t moving and was wearing just boxer shorts and one sock.

He said that, after phoning police, several other people arrived on the scene. He said he believed they were returning from the town.

Another witness, who lived in the area of Creggan Street/Little Diamond, gave evidence of hearing voices and what he thought was a shovel being dragged over concrete.

This witness said he didn’t know what had happened until the next morning when police called.

Another man who lived in the area said that, as he was coming home on the night of November 24, he met Sinead White, at whose house the attack is alleged to have started, and two men near Creggan Street.

He said that the three were carrying bags which he believed to contain alcohol and added they were ‘all kind of out of it.’

Dr Amanda Burns also gave evidence of examining the body at 10.30am on November 25, 2018.

She said that, when she arrived, the body was ‘lying on its side in a pool of blood’.

The doctor said there were four distinct types of injury on the body.

The Forensic Medical Officer said there were ‘multiple linear incisions’ on the legs of the deceased. She said some of these incisions would have been a foot long.

The court heard there were ‘multiple stab wounds’ on the body in three different areas including the belly and chest areas.

The doctor said there were also ‘two curved lacerations’ on the left side of the face.

The doctor added that there were abrasions to the back consistent with being dragged.