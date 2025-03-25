Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and the Easter Bunny launching Derry City and Strabane District Council's Easter Egg Appeal at Riversdale Leisure Centre. They are pictured with Jennifer Rouse from the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital.

We all know the topic of eggs and currency has become a hot one in US politics, but Derry & Strabane have an entirely differently ‘spin’ on this thanks to a new initiative that will enable people to exchange Easter eggs for fitness passes.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s new Easter Egg Appeal is now available at all leisure centres in the region.

Residents are being asked to bring along and swap Easter Eggs for fitness class passes, and the eggs will then be donated to the Children's Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital. Donations must be made before Tuesday, April 15 and the passes have to be used by June 15.

The Council has confirmed that you don’t even need to be a gym member, and that the pass you receive can be used by yourself or given to a friend or family member and can be used in any fitness class at any Council owned centre.

Launching the campaign, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, urged people to consider buying an extra egg in the run up to Easter and help put a smile on a child’s face.

She said: “Buying an extra chocolate egg this Easter is a small gesture which will have a big impact. It will not only put a smile on the face of a sick child or young person who is spending the holiday period in hospital, but it can also help you work on your own fitness by taking part in an extra class at one of our leisure centres.

“Even better if you are gifting someone an egg this Easter why not make a donation on their behalf and gift them the fitness pass along with their chocolate treat.

“So please, purchase an extra Easter egg this year and help give a treat to a child or young person who is feeling unwell and facing spending Easter in the hospital. They deserve something to smile about, and you can make that happen.”

The appeal is now open at Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, the City Baths, Bishops Field, Riverside Leisure Centre, or Derg Valley Leisure Centre. Just drop in an egg to claim your fitness pass.