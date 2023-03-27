The event will take place at City of Derry Rugby Club at Judges Road.

Club member Joe Barber said: “As a club we have been holding this show for around 25 years, raising almost £150,000 for local charities. This year we are proud to be supporting Guide Dogs NI in their work to improve the lifestyle of visually impaired people across Northern Ireland.

“Everyone is aware of the economic challenges faced by the whole community and these challenges are felt more acutely by anyone with a disability and also by the organisations helping people with special needs.

Eglinton Classic Vehicle Show returns this weekend.

"We were honoured to have Mr Ian Matthews and his guide dog Mac as guests at one of our meetings. It was humbling to learn just how much one of these dogs can mean to their owner. The degree of independence brought by owning one of these dogs is just amazing.”

Gary Wilson Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs NI said: “We are absolutely delighted to have the Eglinton Classic Car Club on board as our partners for the year. Partnerships are what make Guide Dogs NI work, with our life-changing dogs and our My Sighted Guide volunteers partnering with people living with vision impairment right across Northern Ireland. Our amazing dogs cost £54,800 to support from birth to retirement, so we are delighted to have such an amazing fundraising partner on board to help make a massive difference."

Joe urged everyone to come along on Sunday and said the event always gets great feedback from participants and people of all ages who take part.

He said: “Our shows are a great way for a family to spend a day out. There is always plenty to see and enjoy. We never know what type of vehicles will attend until the day itself but there is always a surprise or two.

Mr Ian Matthews and his guide dog Mac along with Mr Gary Wilson from Guide Dogs NI and Mr Joe Barber as they attended a recent meeting of the Eglinton Classic Car Club.

“We will be admitting vehicles from 10.00 am. Members of the public will be admitted from 11.00am onwards. Admission will be £5.00 per classic vehicle and driver. Additional passengers will be charged £5.00 each. Members of the public will also be charged £5.00 each. Children under 11 years old will be admitted free of charge.

“On the day we have refreshments, tea and sandwiches, various stalls, and demonstrations by local dancing clubs as well one by the N.I. Fire and Rescue Service. This is now a regular part of our show and is always well appreciated by our visitors of all ages. There is also a raffle with great prizes donated by members of the car club.

“We always get great feedback from both classic vehicles and from the visiting public as to how enjoyable the show is, so please help us to help Guide Dogs NI as they continue to bring independence back to those who are visually impaired across our region. Call in to City of Derry Rugby Club on Sunday April 2 and be sure of a great family day out.”

Eglinton Classic Car Club's annual show.

