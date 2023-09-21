Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company will be showcasing all their current opportunities, the facility and everything that goes on within the day-to-day at E&I / Vertiv.

If it’s a new career path you are seeking for yourself or family member, the team say they would be ‘delighted’ to welcome anyone for a chat to see what they can offer.