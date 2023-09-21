E&I Engineering hosting Careers Open Evening for Derry and Donegal
E&I Engineering / Vertiv are hosting a Careers Open Evening on Thursday, September 28 in their Burnfoot headquarters.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
The company will be showcasing all their current opportunities, the facility and everything that goes on within the day-to-day at E&I / Vertiv.
If it’s a new career path you are seeking for yourself or family member, the team say they would be ‘delighted’ to welcome anyone for a chat to see what they can offer.
For more information, follow E&I Engineering on social media or visit https://bit.ly/VCareersOpenEvening to register.