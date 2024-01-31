News you can trust since 1772
Ciara Devlin reads a poem written by her son Eoghan McKinney at the Bloody Sunday monument, at Joseph’s Place on Tuesday afternoon, where a one minute silence was observed on the 52nd anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney.Ciara Devlin reads a poem written by her son Eoghan McKinney at the Bloody Sunday monument, at Joseph’s Place on Tuesday afternoon, where a one minute silence was observed on the 52nd anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney.
Eight photographs of families observing minute’s silence on 52nd anniversary of Bloody Sunday

People gathered at the Bloody Sunday monument at Joseph’s Place on Tuesday afternoon to observe a minute’s silence on the 52nd anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre.
By George Sweeney
Published 31st Jan 2024, 10:29 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 10:33 GMT

Paul Doherty read a statement on behalf of the families at the monument while Ciara Devlin read a poem written by her son Eoghan McKinney.

John Kelly read the names of the murdered and wounded and families laid wreaths.

A wreath in the shape and colours of the Palestinian flag was also placed at the Bloody Sunday monument.

People gathered at the Bloody Sunday monument at Joseph'ss Place on Tuesday afternoon for one minute's silence on the 52nd anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney.

John Kelly reads the names of the murdered and wounded at the Bloody Sunday monument, at Joseph’s Place on Tuesday afternoon, where a one minute silence was observed on the 52nd anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney.

People gathered at the Bloody Sunday monument at Joseph’s Place on Tuesday afternoon for one minute's silence on the 52nd anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney.

Paul Doherty reads a statement at the Bloody Sunday monument at Joseph’s Place on Tuesday afternoon where a one minute silence was observed on the 52nd anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre. Photo: George Sweeney.

