Electronic pioneers Faithless come to Derry in secret underground venue

Faithless, electronic music innovators, will perform an exclusive, intimate underground concert in a secret Derry location on June 7, bringing their iconic sound to Irish dancefloors.

A secret electronic music concert by Faithless will also be held in Limerick on June 6.

Nearly 30 years after the release of their debut album Reverence, Faithless remain one of the most influential and revered acts in electronic music. With over 20 million albums sold, seventeen Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums—three of which hit #1 and over a billion combined streams, Faithless’s legacy is as powerful as ever. Their landmark 2002 performance on Glastonbury’s main stage broke new ground for electronic acts, cementing their cultural and musical impact.

These Ireland Underground shows offer a rare chance to experience the new Faithless live show before the band embarks on a summer of major festival appearances across the UK and Europe. Designed for smaller, more immersive spaces, the events are a celebration of the spirit of the rave: raw, high-energy, and deeply personal. Faithless said they love playing in Ireland and are thrilled to return for these shows.

Faithless live.

The events also signal a step toward greater change in the music industry. In partnership with Bside, Ireland Underground aims to challenge big ticketing monopolies, promoting transparency, fairness, and accessibility for fans. Organisers said that tickets are extremely limited as this “a rare opportunity to witness a defining electronic act up close and at their most electrifying.”

For ticket information and show updates, visit IrelandUnderground.com or follow Faithless on social media.