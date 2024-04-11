Emergency Services showcase event at Fort Dunree this Sunday
An Emergency Services showcase will take place at Fort Dunree in Inishowen this Sunday, April 14 from 11am-2pm.
The event has been organised by the members and volunteers of the Desertegney and Dunree Foróige Club and is a showcase of the Emergency Services who provide vital and essential services in our communities.
Emergency services attending on the day will include:
An Garda Siochana
Coast Guard Service
Rescue 117
Defence Forces
Civil Defence
Donegal Mountain Rescue
RNLI
Irish Red Cross
Road Safety Authority.
