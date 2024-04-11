Emergency Services showcase event at Fort Dunree this Sunday

An Emergency Services showcase will take place at Fort Dunree in Inishowen this Sunday, April 14 from 11am-2pm.
By Staff Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2024, 13:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event has been organised by the members and volunteers of the Desertegney and Dunree Foróige Club and is a showcase of the Emergency Services who provide vital and essential services in our communities.

Emergency services attending on the day will include:

An Garda Siochana

Coast Guard Service

Rescue 117

Defence Forces

Civil Defence

Donegal Mountain Rescue

RNLI

Irish Red Cross

Road Safety Authority.

Related topics:Emergency servicesInishowen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.