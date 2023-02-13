Emotional night for Derry's Damian McGinty and Brooke Scullion as 'Dancing with the Stars' does Dedicated Dance week

Each dance and accompanying song on Sunday’s show was carefully selected to honour someone special in the lives of the celebrity dancers.There was no elimination from the show this week, so all couples will dance again next week. However, after topping the leader board, Rory and pro partner Denys Samson will now be exempt from the dreaded first dance-off of the series, which takes place next Sunday. Rory dedicated the dance to Professor Fiona Mulcahy, one of the first doctors who treated him when he was diagnosed as HIV Positive in 1996.The first couple to take to the floor were 2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan and Emily Barker. Carl, who has strong Derry connections, dedicated their high-intensity Jive to his 18-month-old son, Daibhí. Judge Loraine Barry said: It’s about making memories and you’re making one for your son. You had the kicks, and you had the flicks! It was fully loaded. An excellent start!Arthur Gourounlian added: I love that you brought so much energy – mamma mia! This was a super performance.Carl and Emily scored 23 from the judges.

It was an emotional Contemporary Ballroom dance for Damian McGinty and his partner Kylee Vincent as he dedicated his performance to his friends from the cast of Glee, some of whom passed away tragically young. The couple danced to Becky Hill’s version of Forever Young.Arthur said: I am struggling to talk – that was so emotional, so beautiful. The lifts were outstanding. It was stunning.Brian Redmond added: Absolutely excellent – I really liked how the energy worked between you both to tell the story.”Damian and Kylee scored 27 from the judges.

Derry singer and Eurovision star Brooke Scullion and her partner Robert Rowinski were the next couple on the dancefloor. They paid tribute to Brooke’s mother, Tracy, with a beautiful Viennese Waltz to Kelly Clarkson’s Breakaway.Brian said: No matter what your pro dancer choreographs for you, you have to deliver – and you deliver every week. A very good rendition of a Viennese Waltz and technically you certainly kept me happy.”Loraine added: “The zest that you have, sometimes it’s so good you put yourself out of balance a bit so you’ve got to control that, but overall I thought this was a really beautiful Viennese Waltz – well done.”Brooke and Robert scored 25 from the judges.Television presenter and entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson and her partner Michael Danilczuk dedicated their vibrant Cha-cha-cha to Suzanne’s parents who celebrate their fortieth wedding anniversary this year. They scored 23 from the judges.Former Ireland rugby player Shane Byrne and pro partner Karen Byrne, danced in honour of Shane’s friend and former teammate Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley who passed away suddenly in 2016. Shane and Karen scored 23 from the judges.

Glee Star Damian Mc Ginty with his Dance Partner Kylee Vincent during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Comedian Kevin McGahern and Laura Nolan danced in tribute to Kevin’s two-year-old daughter Wallis, as it’s her favourite song.Kevin and Laura scored 24 from the judges.Footballer Stephanie Roche and Ervinas Merfeldas dedicated a powerful Contemporary Ballroom to Stephanie’s teammates on the Republic of Ireland Women’s team. They scored 23 from the judges.

Singer Brooke Scullion with her Dance Partner Robert Rowinski during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

