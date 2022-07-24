Emotional scenes as Clipper race fleet departs from Derry

The eleven Clipper 70 racing yachts have been central to the festivities throughout the Foyle Maritime Festival, and there were emotional scenes as they embarked on a beautiful Parade of Sail up the Foyle before heading for the final race start in Greencastle.

Thousands of people from Derry and beyond turned out over the last few days to enjoy live music, animation and entertainment along Derry’s quayside.

Dubbed the LegenDerry Finale, Race 14 was an action-packed sail of over 3,000nm across the North Atlantic Ocean from New York to Lough Foyle.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet departure from Foyle Marina, in the last leg of the global race from Derry to London brought the Foyle Maritime Festival to a colourful conclusion with a massed crew photocall, a parade of sail and a farewell from Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy. Picture Martin McKeown.

The race broke the record for the fastest ever crossing of the North Atlantic Ocean in Clipper Race history, even with an added course extension up to Rockall and St. Kilda which offered a bumpy ride of extreme weather and a chance for teams to get tactical.

The boats’ journey which ends at​ Royal Albert Dock in London.

