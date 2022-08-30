Enagh Lough Tragedy: St Columb’s College ‘devastated’ over the loss of its two pupils

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

In a statement, Principal Finbar Madden said the school community was devastated at the loss of the incoming Year 13 pupils.

“It is with both shock and sadness that we have learned of the heart-breaking loss of two of our incoming Year 13 pupils. No words can express the devastation that we feel as a school community, but first and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with both boys’ families, community and friends.”

Mr Madden said that the supports will be made available for students and staff to help them through their devastating loss.

“This will be a very difficult time for the whole St Columb’s College family and in the coming days it will be important that our pupils are with people they know and trust. In conjunction with the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team, we will provide every possible support for our boys and for our staff. In the meantime, if any parent/guardian/carer has any concerns regarding their son, I would ask them to contact us immediately.”

