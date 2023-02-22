News you can trust since 1772
Engineering works on Derry train lines for next two Sundays

Due to engineering works on the Derry and Larne train lines on Sunday 26th February and Sunday 5th March, bus substitutions will be in place between Great Victoria Street and Yorkgate train stations.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 11:27am

Passengers are advised to use bus substitution services from Belfast Great Victoria Street or Lanyon Place stations to Yorkgate. Passengers from Botanic and City Hospital travelling to Derry or Larne line stations should also use bus subs from Belfast Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place.

A normal timetable will operate between Yorkgate and Derry; and between Yorkgate and Larne.

Passengers are advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys and check before travelling, as bus substitution times may differ from scheduled rail departure times. NI Railways tickets will also be valid for use on Ulsterbus and Metro scheduled services.

The Derry train line will be disrupted for the next two Sundays.
Passengers are advised to check timetables in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk or by using the Journey Planner app.

For more information on projects and improvements, visit: https://www.translink.co.uk/lineimprovements

