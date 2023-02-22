Engineering works on Derry train lines for next two Sundays

Passengers are advised to use bus substitution services from Belfast Great Victoria Street or Lanyon Place stations to Yorkgate. Passengers from Botanic and City Hospital travelling to Derry or Larne line stations should also use bus subs from Belfast Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place.

A normal timetable will operate between Yorkgate and Derry; and between Yorkgate and Larne.

Passengers are advised to allow plenty of time for their journeys and check before travelling, as bus substitution times may differ from scheduled rail departure times. NI Railways tickets will also be valid for use on Ulsterbus and Metro scheduled services.

The Derry train line will be disrupted for the next two Sundays.

Passengers are advised to check timetables in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk or by using the Journey Planner app.