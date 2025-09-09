Entrepreneur Pete Boyle acquires Derry site to bring 'Lets Go Padel' to city

Pete Boyle, the Strabane entrepreneur behind the hugely successful Argento jewellery business, is the mastermind behind the development of Let’s Go Padel and his next venue is planned for Bay Road in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous Let’s Go Hydro site in Belfast was the first to bring the European sports craze to Northern Ireland and the team at Let’s Go Padel is currently developing venues across Northern Ireland.

“We have acquired a site on Bay Road and will be submitting a PAD in September with a full application to be submitted later in 2025. We expect this to be just the first of a number of investments in the City,” explained Pete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a local man it is especially important to me to reinvest in my community and Padel is a healthy sport that is accessible to everyone young and old.

'Lets Go Padel' is coming to Derry.

"I am currently looking for more sites on both sides of the River Foyle.”

According to Mateo Van de Merwe, head of Let’s Go Padel, it I hoped the site at Bay Road will have six to eight courts, a social lounge and a reception area.