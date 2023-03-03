Entries now open for Co. Derry Fleadh
Entries are now open for the County Derry Fleadh, which takes place in DUngiven this year.
Running from June 5-11, the County Derry Fleadh is hosted by the Jimmy O’Hara Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Roe Valley and is set to be a great festival of music, song and dance for all the family. The Fleadh will encompass a range of entertainment activities including concerts, céili/set dancing, traditional music and singing session trails, storytelling, a family fun day plus competitions in music, song, language and dance.
The deadline for all entries April 28. All competitions will be held on Saturday June 10 in Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in Dungiven.
All Comhaltas branch members can enter via their local branch committee. Non-Comhaltas branch members can only enter on the online Fleadh Entry website www.derryfleadhentries.com
Fleadh competition Rules are available at www.comhaltas.ie/images/press_room/rialacha_fleadhanna_ceoil_English.pdf
Winners will go on to compete in Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann on August 6-14 in Mullingar.