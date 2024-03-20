The day began with songs from Allegri and Hive Cancer Support Choir followed by a hearty breakfast at The Tasty Reel.

Equinox is a new festival from Féile and will be a time for creativity, sharing stories, cleansing and celebration and will feature a series of events taking place across Creggan from sunrise to sunset.

The word ‘equinox’ derives its name from the Latin term ‘eqi’ which means ‘equal’ and ‘nox’ which means ‘night’.

According to the astronomical calendar, there are two equinoxes each year in March and September, when the day and night are approximately 12 hours each everywhere on Earth.

This happens when the celestial equator – an imaginary projection of the Earth’s equator onto the sky – is the closest part of the Earth to the sun.

Traditionally, different cultures and religions the world over have celebrated the cycle of light and life through Easter for Christians, Holi for the Hindus and Jewish Purnim.

In Christianity, the vernal equinox is significant, because Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the Spring Equinox.

The equinox, or Cónocht an Earraigh in Gaelic, has held a special place in Ireland for thousands of years.

Some speculate that the close proximity of the spring equinox to St. Patrick’s Day is due to a merging of ancient Celtic traditions with more modern Christian rituals. It is easy to imagine ancient people being reassured to see this return of the light in spring and all that it entails.

Programme highlights will include

1. Dawn Chorus at Creggan Country Park at 6.15am with local people joining choirs to welcome the sunrise on the equinox.

2. Storytelling - Children, young people and residents will have the opportunity to experience the art of storytelling throughout the day. Stories will cover a range of themes including local history, legends, mythology.

3. Photographic exhibition from award winning photographer Megan Doherty celebrating young people of Creggan.

4. Spring Clean: school children and young people will take part in a community clean-up of the neighbourhood throughout the day.

5. The Big Dander - community walk / nature walks

6. Heritage Tours telling the history of the area.

7. Music performances in community centres & care settings.

8. The Quare Stretch - The main event of the day will be The Quare Stretch. Féile will work with young people from St Mary's Youth Club to transform The Bishop’s Field area of Creggan, a green space in the heart of the community, into a cultural event space for the day.

The finale event will see the community come together for an evening of music, ceili dancing, food, to welcome the Equinox sunset. Music will come from The Armagh Rhymers, Dara and CCÉ Baile na gCailleach.

Equinox is a Communities In Transition project supported by The Executive Office.

1 . Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together at Creggan Country Park earlier this morning to welcome the sunrise and begin a day of events across the neighbourhood to mark the Equinox. Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together at Creggan Country Park earlier this morning to welcome the sunrise and begin a day of events across the neighbourhood to mark the Equinox. Photo: JMcC Photo Sales

2 . Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together at Creggan Country Park earlier this morning to welcome the sunrise and begin a day of events across the neighbourhood to mark the Equinox. Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together at Creggan Country Park earlier this morning to welcome the sunrise and begin a day of events across the neighbourhood to mark the Equinox. Photo: JMcC Photo Sales

3 . Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together at Creggan Country Park earlier this morning to welcome the sunrise and begin a day of events across the neighbourhood to mark the Equinox. Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together at Creggan Country Park earlier this morning to welcome the sunrise and begin a day of events across the neighbourhood to mark the Equinox. Photo: JMcC Photo Sales

4 . Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together at Creggan Country Park earlier this morning to welcome the sunrise and begin a day of events across the neighbourhood to mark the Equinox. Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together at Creggan Country Park earlier this morning to welcome the sunrise and begin a day of events across the neighbourhood to mark the Equinox. Photo: JMcC Photo Sales