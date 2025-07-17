There’ll be big local interest in this year’s Emmy Awards as actor Erin Doherty has been nominated for one of the prestigious awards.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin, a first-time Emmy nominee, has strong local connections

Her grandfather hails from Carndonagh in Donegal and her Inishowen roots are something she’s very proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin has been nominated for an Emmy in the category Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her acclaimed role as Briony Ariston, a clinical psychologist, in the Netflix hit ‘Adolescence’.

Adolescence. (L to R) Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston, on the set of Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024

Irish actor, Ruth Negga, is also nominated in the category for her role as Barbara Sabich in Presumed Innocent, as is Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb in The Penguin; Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story; Jenny Slate as Nikki in Dying For Sex and Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, also in Adolescence.

Erin was praised by both critics and viewers alike for her portrayal of Briony Ariston in ‘Adolescence’ and also previously won huge critical acclaim for her role as Princess Anne in the hugely popular series ‘The Crown’.

Erin was born in West Sussex and credits her Inishowen grandfather with igniting her curiosity in people and their speech and mannerisms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Irish Examiner recently, she told how she is proud of her Irish heritage, and is planning a big road trip to her grandfather’s homeland in the near future.

She told Indie Wire this week that she baked a cake while waiting for the Emmy nominations to be announced and her agent to call.

She said: ““I am an anxious person, so I was like, I’ll stay away.’ I was actually making a cake! And waiting for my agent to call because she said she would.”

Erin said she was delighted that Adolescence received an incredible 13 Emmy nominations. The show broke records for Netflix, racking up 66.3 million views in its first two weeks alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, which explores how a family’s world is turned upside down when their 13-year-old son is arrested for the murder of a classmate, stars and is co-created by Stephen Graham, who was nominated for three Emmys for his contributions to the four-part phenomenon.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 14 in Los Angeles.