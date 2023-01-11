'Essential engineering works' taking place on Derry train line this weekend

This is part of a programme of works across the rail network this January and February which are being carried out at weekends to minimise disruption.

On Saturday and Sunday, January 14-15, the line between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown will be closed. A bus substitution will operate between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown for those passengers.

Cross-border Enterprise passengers will be taken to Newry by bus from Lanyon Place Station to meet the train while those travelling to Dublin Connolly from Portadown can catch the Enterprise at Portadown station. Return trains from Dublin will connect with bus substitution services at Newry for Belfast Lanyon Place.

Passengers are advised to check bus substitution times in advance as they may differ from train timetables. Bus arrival times at Lanyon Place station are likely to be later than the train schedule.

The Derry line will be closed between Yorkgate and Great Victoria Street stations in Belfast on Sunday, January 15. Passengers should use bus substitution services from Belfast Great Victoria Street or Lanyon Place to Yorkgate station, where they can connect to trains for the North West Transport Hub in Derry.

Services between Belfast and Bangor and on the Larne line will operate as per the Journey Planner.