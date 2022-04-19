€3,560 raised for Red Cross in memory of Tomás Mullan on his 16th birthday

Tomás’ mother, Geraldine, recently presented the monies to Red Cross representatives and thanked everyone for their support to the fundraiser.

The fundraiser was held at the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville, which was opened last year by Geraldine for the local community in memory of her beloved family - Tomás, Amelia and her husband, John, who died in a road traffic accident.

Geraldine said: “On Sunday last, April 10, we held a special fundraiser in memory of son Tomás on what would have been his 16th birthday, with all proceeds going to The Red Cross.

Geraldine Mullan, second from left, with Patrick Doherty, Buncrana Branch representative for the Area Committee; Martin Durcan, Secretary Buncrana Branch and Siobhan Kearney, Treasurer to Buncrana Branch,

“Trragically I lost my family in a car accident in August 2020 and since then, everything I do, I try to honour their memory.

“Tomás was a great son and was an excellent big brother, so it was a privilege to do fundraising for The Red Cross. Through a bumper raffle and teas, coffees and traybakes sold on the day, we raised 3,560 euro.”

She continued: “A sincere word of thanks to everyone who contributed to the phenomenal amount of €3,560. Thank you to everyone who donated a prize for the bumper raffle . There were 63 luckky winners on the day.”

The cheque was accepted on behalf of the Donegal Red Cross by Patrick Doherty, Buncrana Branch representative for the Area Committee; Martin Durcan, Secretary Buncrana Branch and Siobhan Kearney, Treasurer to Buncrana Branch,

“The monies raised will be used within the Buncrana area, so sincere word of thanks again to everyone.”

You can keep up to date with the upcoming events at the Mullan HOPE Centre by following The Mullan HOPE Centre on Facebook.